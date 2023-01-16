Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $532,895.88

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $44.45 million and approximately $532,895.88 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00012678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,700,021 coins and its circulating supply is 16,828,786 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,694,037 with 16,826,794 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.73374866 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $539,238.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

