MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

