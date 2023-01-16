MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
