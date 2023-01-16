Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 41505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Microbix Biosystems Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.84. The company has a market cap of C$54.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50.
Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0404762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Microbix Biosystems
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.
Read More
