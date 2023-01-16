Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 41505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Microbix Biosystems Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.84. The company has a market cap of C$54.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0404762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.