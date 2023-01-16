Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Trading Down 4%

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.08. 44,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 50,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.86 target price on Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) alerts:

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$431.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Company Profile

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.