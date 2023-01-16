Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,181 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $344.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.81. The stock has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.23.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

