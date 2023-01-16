Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after buying an additional 817,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,593,000 after buying an additional 406,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $245.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.40. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

