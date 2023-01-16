Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after buying an additional 301,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

APD opened at $311.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.25 and a 200-day moving average of $267.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

