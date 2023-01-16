Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $450.98 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.09 and a 200 day moving average of $411.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

