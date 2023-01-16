Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,713 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after buying an additional 2,119,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.