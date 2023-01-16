Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.6% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $149.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

