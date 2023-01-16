Monero (XMR) Price Hits $166.98 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $166.98 or 0.00791162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $91.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,105.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00404669 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016510 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00104812 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00585168 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001336 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00211734 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00200885 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,227,958 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.
