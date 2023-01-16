Monero (XMR) Price Hits $166.98 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $166.98 or 0.00791162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $91.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,105.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00404669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00104812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00585168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00211734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00200885 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,227,958 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

