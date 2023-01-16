Morgan Stanley Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $162.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.81. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 85,149 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after buying an additional 120,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

