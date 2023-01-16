Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Mynaric Stock Up 7.0 %
NASDAQ:MYNA opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Mynaric has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mynaric
Mynaric Company Profile
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mynaric (MYNA)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.