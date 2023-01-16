Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:MYNA opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Mynaric has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mynaric AG ( NASDAQ:MYNA Get Rating ) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

