NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Update

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 338.1% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $15.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About NantHealth

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.