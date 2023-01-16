National Bank Financial Boosts Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Price Target to C$0.85

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Minera Alamos Stock Up 1.1 %

MAIFF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

About Minera Alamos

(Get Rating)

See Also

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.