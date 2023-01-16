National Bank Financial Boosts Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Price Target to C$0.85

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Minera Alamos Stock Up 1.1 %
MAIFF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.58.
About Minera Alamos
