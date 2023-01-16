National Grid (LON:NG) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.01) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.86) to GBX 1,020 ($12.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of LON NG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,033 ($12.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,112 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,010.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,032.80. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

