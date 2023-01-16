National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in NIKE were worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 247,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

