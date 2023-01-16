Navcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,026.67 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $2,026.67 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00243707 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00104097 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00057627 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027810 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,300,197 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

