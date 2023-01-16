NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $2.21 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00010446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $263.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00080428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00058226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,536,773 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 851,536,773 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.36220944 USD and is up 9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $219,311,582.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.