NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.19 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00010271 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $251.08 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00057811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,536,773 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 851,536,773 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.36220944 USD and is up 9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $219,311,582.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

