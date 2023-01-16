Neo Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.89 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $532.10 million and $36.89 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $7.54 or 0.00035750 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003149 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00431885 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.51 or 0.30315174 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00760790 BTC.
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
