Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Neoen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Neoen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Neoen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Neoen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Neoen has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

