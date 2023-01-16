Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $115.40 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $115.40 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,142.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00406821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00791159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00103299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00585638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00209717 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

