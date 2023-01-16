NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetEase from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.14.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 39.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NetEase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.