Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.43.

NFLX traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $332.82. 399,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106,488. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $538.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

