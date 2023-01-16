Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,190,000 after buying an additional 174,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $481,126,000 after purchasing an additional 268,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

Netflix stock opened at $332.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.01. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $538.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

