Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBO remained flat at $9.76 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

