New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
NYSE EDU opened at $42.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
