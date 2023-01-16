New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDU opened at $42.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,926 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.