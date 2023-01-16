NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the December 31st total of 489,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 418,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXTP traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,157. NextPlay Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies ( NASDAQ:NXTP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 672.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

See Also

