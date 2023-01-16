NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,245,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,051 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NIKE were worth $106,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 7.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $650,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,113 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,872,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $600,209,000 after purchasing an additional 280,509 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE Increases Dividend

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.85. 247,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,245. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.68. The company has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.