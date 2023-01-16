NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at HSBC

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.79.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $149.68.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.