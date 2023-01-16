North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.52 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.01. 2,793,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

