North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.37. The company had a trading volume of 340,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,233. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $467.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.10 and a 200 day moving average of $392.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

