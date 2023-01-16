North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 162 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $168.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

