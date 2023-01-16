North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,294 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $66.12. 11,048,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21.

