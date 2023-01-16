North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,841 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 131.4% during the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 239,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 135,867 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $16,262,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.47. 904,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,639,133. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $129.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.