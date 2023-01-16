NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 74,483 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $70.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

