NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,964,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,404,000 after buying an additional 545,018 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Shares of MRK opened at $112.25 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

