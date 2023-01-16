NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,079 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 3.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $31,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $68.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $77.33.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

