Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Cut to $540.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $535.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $461.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $524.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

