NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NBY opened at $2.35 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

