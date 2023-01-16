Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in January

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONBPO traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

