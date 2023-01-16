Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Omnicell to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $166.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Omnicell by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Omnicell by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

