Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,267. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $106.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.