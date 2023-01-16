Ontology (ONT) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $170.03 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.78 or 0.07395116 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00079828 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

