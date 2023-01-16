Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $65.17 million and $519,114.61 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

