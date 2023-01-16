Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $7.72 on Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $1.73 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $7.72 or 0.00036280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

