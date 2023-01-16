Orchid One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.68 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $53.98 million and $3.68 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004709 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018371 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00233308 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08038397 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $8,080,702.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

