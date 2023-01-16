Orchid (OXT) Trading 11% Higher This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $54.73 million and $4.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018063 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00234857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

