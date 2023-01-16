OSB Group (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($9.38) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.14) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 740 ($9.02).

Shares of OSB stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 506 ($6.16). 281,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,513. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 476.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 484.82. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.29.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

